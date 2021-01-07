Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0073

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market cap of $56,952.65 and approximately $98,728.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,375.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.20 or 0.03182201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.00439560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.93 or 0.01175024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.96 or 0.00390778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00186052 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 144.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 13,860,799 coins and its circulating supply is 7,816,255 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

