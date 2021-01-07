Aryacoin (AYA) Price Up 77.8% Over Last Week

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Aryacoin has a market cap of $10.64 million and $313,698.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 77.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

