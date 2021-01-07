Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABG. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.00.

ABG opened at $158.62 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $300.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.41. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

