ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.75.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $11.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $501.50. The stock had a trading volume of 42,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,125. ASML has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $505.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $210.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $460.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in ASML by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in ASML by 8.0% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ASML by 14.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.