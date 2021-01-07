Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading Up 6.5%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) was up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $20.09. Approximately 793,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,069,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $161,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,471.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

