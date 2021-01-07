Atheios Reaches Market Cap of $13,291.89 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 44.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 54.8% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $13,291.89 and $11.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

