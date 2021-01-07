Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. Athenex has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. Research analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,220.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $83,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

