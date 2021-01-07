Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Trading Up 8.2%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 158,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 85,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of $275.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Leonard Kyle Lemoine purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,923.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Walter George Powell purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $52,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,563.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 163,500 shares of company stock worth $978,145. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.15% of Atlas Technical Consultants as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

