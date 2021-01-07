Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.82.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $224.48 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $250.03. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.89, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $1,889,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $3,947,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 44.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,257,000 after buying an additional 233,391 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

