Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Market Capitalization Tops $9.78 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $26,645.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002408 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00108800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00442436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00231771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00051063 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

