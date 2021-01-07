Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $17.45 million and $5.52 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bitinka and Indodax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00039205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.26 or 0.00282686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00028957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.03 or 0.02663584 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, Indodax and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

