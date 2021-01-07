Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.44

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 17473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

