Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives $26.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $962,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 29,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

AUTL opened at $8.97 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

