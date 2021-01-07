Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.14

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 1679590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$47.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

