Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives $51.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

AGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth $232,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Avangrid by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Avangrid by 5.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $45.90. 615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

