Aventus Reaches Market Cap of $611,153.71 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $611,153.71 and $89,760.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.27 or 0.00319707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,107.06 or 0.02871282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

AVT is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

