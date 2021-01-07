Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.22

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 2288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

CDMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 48.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 22.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.