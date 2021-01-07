AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXAHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. AXA has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

