Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $29.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 106,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

