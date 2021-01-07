Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.53

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 10267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 303,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,267,000 after acquiring an additional 127,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 106,397 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 59,893.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 95,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

