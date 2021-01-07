Axis DeFi Price Tops $0.26 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Axis DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $535,709.49 and approximately $52,290.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00299280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,098.01 or 0.02773021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axis DeFi is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com.

Axis DeFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

