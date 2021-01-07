AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young Sells 37,000 Shares

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Morris S. Young sold 12,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $99,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $445.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.21 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 45.2% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 129,733 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 729,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.84.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

