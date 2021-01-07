AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Cut to “Neutral” at Sidoti

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZZ. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.08.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. AZZ has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.02 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AZZ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in AZZ by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 68,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after acquiring an additional 97,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.