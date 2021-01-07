B. Riley Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $52.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target upped by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $11.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,271,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of -146.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,558.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 76,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $1,326,613.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,258,863 shares of company stock valued at $75,337,094 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,345 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4,712.5% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 3,217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 1,631,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 124.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

