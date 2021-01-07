Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

BCSF has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

BCSF stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 18,204 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $227,550.00. Also, CEO Michael A. Ewald acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,337.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

