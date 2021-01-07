Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading 15.7% Higher

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price traded up 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.23 and last traded at $28.13. 9,375,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 5,710,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -135.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

