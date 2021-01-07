BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BancFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BANF stock opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,100 in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BancFirst by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.