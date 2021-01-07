Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BBAR has been the subject of several other reports. Santander cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

BBAR opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,664.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 291,735 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

