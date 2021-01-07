Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 134.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

