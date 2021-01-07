Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSBR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

NYSE BSBR opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 59.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

