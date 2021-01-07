Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Price Down 8.4% on Insider Selling

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s share price dropped 8.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $143.77 and last traded at $144.43. Approximately 1,193,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 680,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.72.

Specifically, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $79,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,176.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $102,955.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,780.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,648 shares of company stock worth $33,696,504. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BAND. BidaskClub cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.57. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 65.7% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

