Bank of America Downgrades PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Underperform

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NYSE:PHM opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 25,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

