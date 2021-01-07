Bank of America Upgrades Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) to Neutral

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 63.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 758,499 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at about $6,045,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 506.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 499,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 417,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 120.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 626,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 342,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

