Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a market perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.22.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.796 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,969 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 51.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,885,000 after buying an additional 1,010,465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 20.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,094,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,550,000 after buying an additional 881,752 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,258,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 114.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 935,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,606,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

