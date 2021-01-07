BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) PT Raised to $39.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BKU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BankUnited news, Chairman Rajinder P. Singh sold 255,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $7,587,987.90. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BankUnited by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 183.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

