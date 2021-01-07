Barclays Begins Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Barclays started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.92.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $140.01 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $135.38 and a 52 week high of $195.50.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

