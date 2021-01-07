Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 155 by Credit Suisse Group

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BARC. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 158.36 ($2.07).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 154.12 ($2.01) on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.80 ($2.41). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.69. The company has a market cap of £26.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64.

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

