Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BBDC opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

