Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

BBDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barings BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $435.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick acquired 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 22.9% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 278,446 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 6.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after buying an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 35,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 8.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

