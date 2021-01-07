Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Barrick Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.49.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. 425,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,080,238. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,605 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,840 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,816,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,665,000 after purchasing an additional 784,203 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,570,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,768,000 after purchasing an additional 736,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,520,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,612,000 after acquiring an additional 216,335 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

