BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $183.50

BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183.50 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.40), with a volume of 1128255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.50 ($2.35).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 167.66.

Get BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Justin Stebbing bought 2,434 shares of BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £4,429.88 ($5,787.67).

About BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH)

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.