BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BCBP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BCB Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $14.02.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 53.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 19.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 867.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.