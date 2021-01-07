BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Cap Tops $464,416.79

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $464,416.79 and approximately $135.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001254 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 121.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 91.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.