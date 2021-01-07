Beefy.Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.73 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance token can now be bought for about $79.52 or 0.00211578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $53,403.00 worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016832 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance.

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.