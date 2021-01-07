Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Capitalization Tops $471,621.58

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $471,621.58 and $2,122.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $50.98 and $51.55.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 251,210,075 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $18.94, $13.77, $24.43, $51.55, $24.68, $7.50, $32.15, $10.39, $50.98, $20.33 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.