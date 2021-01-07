Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BDC. Truist increased their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.15.

NYSE BDC opened at $43.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.57. Belden has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $56.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.36 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

In other news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Belden by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Belden by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Belden by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after buying an additional 134,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Belden by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

