Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($3.09) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.09) for the year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLPH. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of BLPH opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

