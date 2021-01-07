BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) versus New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) Financial Comparison

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and New Earth Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.38% -1.13% 3.53% New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BellRing Brands and New Earth Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $988.30 million 0.99 $23.50 million $0.61 40.56 New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than New Earth Life Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of New Earth Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BellRing Brands and New Earth Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 0 10 0 3.00 New Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus target price of $26.30, indicating a potential upside of 6.31%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than New Earth Life Sciences.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats New Earth Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

About New Earth Life Sciences

New Earth Life Sciences, Inc. harvests, processes, manufactures, and sells dietary supplements. Its dietary supplements are marketed under the Wild Essentials, EDGE, and GIVE brand names. The company is based in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

