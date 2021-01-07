Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) Shares Gap Down to $67.00

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.00, but opened at $64.00. Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) shares last traded at $64.30, with a volume of 20,104 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The company has a market capitalization of £433.12 million and a P/E ratio of -11.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.36.

In related news, insider Septima Maguire purchased 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £19,910.68 ($26,013.43). Also, insider Peter George purchased 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £25,300 ($33,054.61). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 98,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,068.

About Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

