Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 176.40 ($2.30).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 130.90 ($1.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.61. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The company has a market capitalization of £35.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

